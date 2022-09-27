WWE Hall of Famer reveals how Candice LeRae helped her train for her in-ring return

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix revealed how Candice LeRae helped her get rid of the ring rust before her match at WrestleMania 35.

Beth Phoenix was known as the powerhouse of the Diva's division during the PG Era. After years of working, she decided to retire from wrestling as she wanted to raise her family. A few years later, she showed up to help Natalya, as the two together were once known as Divas of Doom.

In 2019, she made her in-ring return but was unsuccessful in winning the title with Natalya at WrestleMania 35. Today, Phoenix uploaded a video to her social media account where she was seen training with Candice LeRae for her match at WrestleMania 35. Here's what she said about LeRae:

"When I was training for WrestleMania with @NatbyNature, @CandiceLeRae generously came to work with me to knock off the ring rust. She’s a stellar wrestler but as everyone will tell you, an even more stellar human being! Congratulations on your return to the big stage!"

Phoenix is currently not a part of WWE programming. However, last month she made an appearance on RAW to come rescue her husband from the vicious attacks of the Judgment Day members.

Candice LeRae made her return to WWE RAW

In 2018, LeRae signed with the company and began working for the Black and Gold brand alongside her husband. After a low blow to Tommaso Ciampa, LeRae assisted Johnny Gargano and turned heel. Later, the duo created a faction called The Way with Indie Hartwell and Austin Theory.

Hartwell and LeRae became a team and began working in the tag team division. Last year, the two defeated Shotzi and Ember Moon to win the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. However, they lost to Io Shirai and Zoey Stark at the Great American Bash.

Earlier this year, it was reported that LeRae's contract had run out and she was released. She took a maternal leave and Johnny Gargano too left the company in December 2021. However, Triple H has hired several released superstars, including the couple.

Last night, Candice LeRae returned to the company and joined the red brand to face Nikki A.S.H. Poison Pixie hit A.S.H. with an avalanche swinging neckbreaker to secure the win. It will be interesting to see what LeRae does on the main roster.

Do you want to see Candice LeRae win titles on the main roster? Sound off in the comment section below.

