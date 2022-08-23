"There is zero substance" – WWE veteran discusses the problems with Trish Stratus and Beth Phoenix's return on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo was not impressed by this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

This week's RAW emanated from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. The show featured top stars from the Great White North such as Trish Stratus, Kevin Owens, Edge, and Beth Phoenix. Fans also witnessed the return of Johnny Gargano.

However, on this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo lambasted the show. He detailed that the episode was pandering to fans for "pop," having hometown stars and surprise returns. Russo also claimed there was very little creative substance to the show, further questioning Triple H's booking.

Here's what Russo had to say about the show:

"Chris, you’ve said this a million times on this show. All they do, this show and AEW, all they do is write for the pop. That’s all they do. Trish Stratus, pop. Kevin Owens in Toronto, pop. Beth phoenix at the end, pop. That’s all they do. There is zero substance to this show whatsoever!" (From 22:56 - 23:35)

It was an eventful episode of Monday Night RAW for WWE

While the show failed to impress Vince Russo, fans in the arena were on the edge of their seats with the fast-paced action of the red brand.

The show featured the in-ring return of Bayley as she had her first singles match since her SummerSlam return. Also, Johnny Gargano made his main roster debut.

Furthermore, we witnessed the Miz getting kidnapped by Dexter Lumis on live TV. While in the main event, WWE Hall of Famer Edge put on a stellar show to claim a win over his former stablemate Damian Priest.

What did you think of this week's episode of WWE RAW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

