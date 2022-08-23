WWE RAW Results: The Miz kidnapped by released superstar; Former RAW champ makes in-ring return after one year - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (August 22, 2022)

RAW kicked off with a backstage brawl between Seth Rollins and Riddle. They fought their way to the crowd before they were finally reeled back. Trish Stratus walked out to the ring.

Trish welcomed her hometown crowd to RAW before Bayley and her group came out and went after her, calling her irrelevant. Bayley made fun of Stratus before Bianca Belair came out to defend her.

Stratus hinted at a match with Bayley's team and the latter laughed at her, calling her "stupid" for challenging the trio. Alexa Bliss and Asuka came out and joined Trish before Bayley and her crew retreated.

WWE RAW Results (August 22, 2022): Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai - Women's Tag Team Title Tournament match

Asuka and Kai kicked off the match and the latter was taking a beating before fleeing to ringside. Bliss came in and hit a dive on Iyo and Kai to the outside before we headed for a break on RAW.

Back to the match, Sky was in the ring with Asuka and got some big kicks in before tagging Kai back in. Bliss came in and got a near fall off a double team takedown before Kai kicked her in the head.

Asuka was back in and cleared the ring before getting some German suplexes on Sky for a near fall. Kai ran a distraction from the apron, letting Sky get the double knees to the back of the head on Asuka.

Alexa came in for the Double DDT on Dakota and Iyo before getting the double team finisher on Sky for a near fall. Kai went for the running knee strike but Asuka dodged it. Sky got the blind tag while Asuka locked in the Asuka lock on Kai. Sky came in with a bulldog on Asuka and picked up the win!

Result: Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai def. Alexa Bliss & Asuka

Grade: B

Dolph Ziggler was in an interview backstage on RAW when Finn Balor came out and threatened him before Ziggler laid him out with a cheap shot and challenged him to a match.

Finn Balor vs. Dolph Ziggler on RAW

Balor had the early advantage and tossed Ziggler into the turnbuckles. After a break on RAW, Ziggler was able to get a takedown before Balor got a side slam for a near fall.

Balor missed the finisher but got a powerbomb before taking a dropkick and the Zig Zag. Balor dropkicked Ziggler into the corner but the following dive was countered into another Zig Zag.

Ripley was at ringside and got a cheap shot at Ziggler as the match continued. Balor used the distraction to set up for the Coupe de Grace and hit the move before picking up the win.

Result: Finn Balor def. Dolph Ziggler

Grade: B

Control were making fun of Aliyah backstage and Trish Stratus came out to defend her. Aliyah challenged Bayley to a match and she agreed, setting up The Role Model's first match on live programming in over a year.

Alpha Academy was out next and said that they were looking for new 'students' before putting out an open challenge. Kevin Owens answered the call and we headed to the match right away.

Kevin Owens vs. Chad Gable on RAW

Owens took Gable outside the ring and smacked him in the face before they got back in the squared circle. Owens knocked the former Olympian around and hit a senton before Gable got out of the way of the cannonball.

Gable got a big suplex on the outside and went for an apron move but Owens took him down and tried for a powerbomb but it was reversed. Gable got a German suplex on the apron before we headed for a break.

Back on RAW, Gable got another German Suplex in the ring before Owens got the cannonball in the corner. Owens got a massive neckbreaker before getting a splash from the ropes.

Gable kicked out and got a splash of his own but missed most of it. They two fought on the ropes before Owens got another neckbreaker from the top. Owens got a powerbomb in the middle of the ring before getting the win.

Result: Kevin Owens def. Chad Gable

After the match, Otis attacked Owens but was taken down before being hit with a stunner. Owens then powerbombed Gable onto Otis before making his way out.

Grade: B+

Damian Priest threatened to retire Edge tonight in a backstage promo as RAW continued.

Aliyah vs. Bayley on RAW

Aliyah tried for an early roll-up before getting the headscissors on Bayley for another near fall. Bayley took Aliyah into the corner and beat her down before getting a massive suplex.

Bayley locked in a submission move before getting a near fall off a clothesline. Aliyah tried for a crossbody in the corner but it was reversed. Bayley came back with a big suplex and the Rose Plant before picking up the win.

Result: Bayley def. Aliyah

Grade: B-

Bobby Lashley & AJ Styles vs. Ciampa & The Miz on RAW

AJ and Ciampa kicked off the match and the latter took a big dropkick before Lashley hit a stalling suplex. The Miz tagged in after a break and took control of the match with a submission hold before isolating Styles in the corner and taking him outside for a double-team beating.

Back in the ring, Styles managed to make the tag but Ciampa fled the ring before Lashley could wipe him out. Lashley followed him outside and sent him into the ring post before wiping out the Miz who tried to interfere.

Ciampa got a near fall off the distraction before Styles took Miz out before being attacked by a guy in a helmet. The mystery guy ran off after attacking AJ Styles but came back and revealed his face, it was Dexter Lumis.

Lumis attacked The Miz next and dragged him into the crowd before the match was called off. Ciampa took a spear in the ring as the Miz was apparently kidnapped by Lumis.

Result: D.N.F

Grade: B

Johhny Gargano was making his RAW debut next and talked about his dreams of securing the top titles on the main roster. Theory came out and said that he had already accomplished the things that Gargano was dreaming about.

Theory said that Gargano helped him when he was the newcomer to NXT and this time, Theory was the veteran and Johnny was the rookie. Theory asked Gargano to get behind him or go away before taking a superkick to the face as RAW moved on.

Edge vs. Damian Priest on RAW

Beth Phoenix was in the front row and after the match kicked off, Priest took control with some big strikes. Edge managed to turn things around and sent Priest into the corner before the latter came back with a cheap shot. Edge went outside and got a clothesline and a powerbomb on the barricades.

Back on RAW after a break, Priest hit the Razor's Edge through the announcers' table before getting the Reckoning in the ring. Edge countered the following finisher with a spear and the referee was taken out in the struggle.

Damian hit his finisher but there was no one to count to three. Priest went and got the chairs but Edge dodged the con-chair-to before dropping Damian on the chairs.

Edge broke a piece of the chair off but Priest smacked him in the face with it as the referee came back in but it was a near fall. Edge got the Canadian Destroyer and a spear before picking up the win.

Result: Edge def. Damian Priest

Edge got chairs after the match and was about to get the Con-Chair-To but Rhea Ripley came in from behind and hit him with a low blow before Balor came in for the Coupe de Grace.

Judgment Day was about to attack Edge with the chairs but Beth Phoenix came to the rescue with a chair of her own. The heels retreated and Phoenix stood in the ring with the chair as RAW went off the air.

Grade: A

Episode rating: B+

We got the in-ring return of Bayley after a year while Johhny Gargano made his RAW debut. Edge put on a great main event while Dexter Lumis kidnapped The Miz during a match on RAW.

