Candice LeRae issues a statement after her scary Ladder Match spot at WWE SummerSlam

WWE Superstar Candice LeRae issued a statement after she was put through a table during the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. She accompanied #DIY for their WWE Tag Team Championship match.#DIY faced The Street Profits, Motor City Machine Guns, Andrade &amp; Rey Fenix, Fraxiom, and the reigning tag team champions, The Wyatt Sicks, at SummerSlam in a Six-Pack TLC Match. While The Wyatt Sicks did retain their titles, LeRae was the victim of a brutal ladder spot during the match.She was put through a table after Montez Ford kicked Tommaso Ciampa into Johnny Gargano, who accidentally pushed the ladder LeRae was standing on.On Instagram, she posted a bold message after her insane spot at SummerSlam.&quot;Still Tougher Than You,&quot; LeRae wrote.Check out LeRae's post on Instagram: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohnny Gargano spoke about his condition and provided an update on Candice LeRae after WWE SummerSlamJohnny Gargano provided an update on his condition, stating that he was struggling to talk and that his voiceover acting career was in jeopardy after the action-packed SummerSlam bout.Speaking to Cathy Kelley backstage during an interview, Gargano also discussed his wife's status following the brutal ladder spot. He claimed that she was almost murdered during the ladder match at SummerSlam.The former NXT Champion said:&quot;You hear my voice? I have ice on my throat, this is my voice now. This is how I'll talk forever. I'm done... Look, I was gonna have a great vocal, I was going to be a voiceover artist and now my career is over. And now who am I gonna voice? What character am I gonna voice? What character talks like this?&quot;Gargano had this to say about his wife:&quot;They almost k*lled her, they almost m*rdered a woman, a mother of a child.&quot;#DIY are former two-time WWE Tag Team Champions. Their second and latest reign as champions lasted 98 days before they lost their titles, courtesy of The Street Profits.