Candice LeRae reveals what inspired her new wrestling persona

Candice LeRae has been a mainstay in NXT for quite some time now. However, she, along with her husband Johnny Gargano, recently underwent a massive change in wrestling persona.

In a live video chat with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, LeRae revealed what inspired her wrestling character and how she turned into 'The Poison Pixie' of the Black and Gold brand.

Candice LeRae on how Disney inspired her wrestling character

Speaking to Denise Salcedo, Candice LeRae revealed that watching Disney content helped her base her in-ring character around a lot of the characters shown on Disney movies and shows:

"I’ve been watching online, a lot of YouTube videos, giving my brain a refresher of Disney parades, Disney shows and how the princesses act in the park. And I am like, Oh, I kinda like some of these things! Because they are so ridiculous and over the top for a wrestling persona {laughs} for me just to be sitting here acting and believing that I am this evil Disney princess fairy is absurd. It’s ridiculous {laughs} But I love it and it’s such a fun thing to get to play with, I try different/weird mannerisms every time I go out to the ring or win a match. It gives me this new sense of my character, it’s like you’re tapping into these things that you didn’t even know existed in your brain. It’s so fun." H/T: Fightful

Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano's love for Disney

It should come as no surprise that Candice LeRae was inspired by Disney content to base her wrestling character. Both her and Johnny Gargano are huge fans of Disney and often visit Disneyland together.

Gargano is also a huge fan of Marvel characters and has often based his in-ring attires around characters such as Iron Man, The Punisher, and Captain Marvel.

Advertisement

Candice LeRae became the No. 1 contender to Io Shirai's NXT Women's Championship after winning a Battle Royal match last week. She will be facing the Genius of The Sky at NXT TakeOver 31 on October 4th.