Candice LeRae possibly teases next move following WWE departure

Former NXT Superstar Candice LeRae took to social media to possibly tease her future after her departure from WWE.

LeRae took a hiatus from the developmental brand in the fall of 2021 as she prepared to give birth to her baby in February. Earlier this month, her WWE contract expired. While many assumed she was months away from returning to the squared circle, her future was up in the air following her departure from the promotion.

However, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion may be on her way back to the squared circle if her recent social media antics are anything to go by. Over the weekend, both the former NXT Superstar and All Elite Wrestling Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks, updated their banners on Twitter.

Both images feature moments from their intergender tag team match in 2014 for Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.

Are Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae heading to All Elite Wrestling?

On AEW Dynamite this Wednesday, both Samoa Joe and Britt Baker are slated to face mystery opponents in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament quarter-finals.

There has been a tremendous amount of speculation this month regarding the identities of those who will show up as the 'Joker' on Dynamite. Possible names range from Cesaro and Athena (the former Ember Moon) to Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae.

While some would say that the turnaround time for LeRae after giving birth would be way too soon to return to the ring, current SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey returned to the ring for WWE in roughly the same amount of time.

It remains to be seen whether LeRae will be making her debut in AEW any time soon. Fans will undoubtedly be intrigued to find out if she comes out to face Britt Baker as her mystery opponent.

