Candice LeRae becomes No. 1 contender for NXT Women's title

In an effort to give a chance to all of the women in NXT and even some new faces, several Superstars took part in this week's opening match. But when all was said and done, Candice LeRae was victorious and is headed to NXT TakeOver.

By winning the Battle Royal, she punched her ticket to face NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai at TakeOver on October 4th.

A rivalry renewed at NXT TakeOver for Candice LeRae

Prior to going to air, it was revealed that Candice LeRae had attacked Tegan Nox moments before the Battle Royal. She assaulted Nox's knees, taking her out of the match and possibly for much longer.

The field had new faces and many familiar ones like Shotzi Blackheart, Rhea Ripley, Dakota Kai and Candice LeRae. Once Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez eliminated each other after dominating the match, it left Blackheart, Kacy Catanzaro, Kai and LeRae.

The Poison Pixie and Blackheart battled it out in and out of the ring, with LeRae outlasting her opponent. Now that LeRae has officially earned a title shot against Shirai, will she make good on her promise to make NXT over in the Gargano image?

Io Shirai and Candice LeRae have a long history, as both were a part of the first-ever women's WarGames match. They also had a fantastic contest at a NXT TakeOver event last year, which was one of the best matches of the year. Will they top that match at NXT TakeOver on October 4th?