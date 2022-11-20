"Career highlight for me" - Former WWE Universal Champion breaks silence after laying out Roman Reigns upon his return

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown ended with Roman Reigns taking a stunner from Kevin Owens and being laid out on his back. The former Universal Champion has now taken to Twitter to break his silence after his surprise return.

On the latest episode of the blue brand, The Brawling Brutes' Butch took on Sami Zayn in the World Cup Tournament. Following the match, a huge brawl broke out as Reigns cleaned house. However, to the surprise of the undisputed world champion, Owens came out to side with The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre ahead of Survivor Series WarGames.

Taking to Twitter, Owens thanked the WWE Universe for their massive support and response.

"Just wanted to say thank you…Seeing the response to my return and how much you guys missed me being on your tv screen is truly humbling. You all made last night a career highlight for me and in return, I promise to always give you guys everything I have. Every. Single. Time."

Check out Kevin Owens' tweet below:

Owens will be a part of Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre's team at Survivor Series as the babyfaces prepare to battle The Bloodline inside the gruesome WarGames structure.

Dutch Mantell claimed that Roman Reigns being absent for the majority of SmackDown was a good decision

In the aftermath of this week's SmackDown, Dutch Mantell claimed that the decision to keep Roman Reigns absent from SmackDown until the last minute was good on WWE's behalf.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, he also commented on Sami Zayn's brief faceoff with Kevin Owens and believes that it's a setup.

"When I saw Sami Zayn go head-to-head with Kevin, it's the setup. I think we may see the turn of Sami Zayn out of this. It'll be a perfect setup for it and they set it up well. We didn't see Roman till the entire show, which was good."

On SmackDown, The Honorary Uce got into trouble as he ran his mouth in front of The Brawling Brutes to kick off the show. He also did himself no favors as he lost to Butch in the SmackDown World Cup. It remains to be seen how Roman Reigns will react to his loss.

Do you think The Bloodline will reign supreme, or will it be the babyface team who will walk out with the win at WarGames? Sound off in the comment section below.

