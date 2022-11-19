Wrestling veteran makes a bold prediction for Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn after SmackDown ends (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell feels Roman Reigns could soon drive out Sami Zayn from The Bloodline.

Sami was in a match against Butch this week on the SmackDown World Cup but could not come up with the win. Things took a turn for the worse when The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes started an all-out brawl at the end of the match.

Roman Reigns came out and laid waste to most of the Brutes and Drew McIntyre. Kevin Owens then emerged as the fifth man for the Brutes and planted The Tribal Chief with a Stunner.

On the latest edition of SmackTalk, Mantell mentioned that WWE could exploit all the history between Owens and Sami going into Survivor Series. He detailed that all the pieces of the puzzle were falling into place for Zayn to turn on The Bloodline and get expelled from the faction.

"When I saw Sami Zayn go head-to-head with Kevin, it's the setup. I think we may see the turn of Sami Zayn out of this. It'll be a perfect setup for it and they set it up well. We didn't see Roman till the entire show, which was good." [From 4:04 - 4:28]

Roman Reigns will lead the Bloodline to War at Survivor Series

The Bloodline will probably be in the fight as they gear up to face The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens at Survivor Series in a WarGames match.

The Roman Reigns-led faction has dominated WWE over the last two years. However, their Survivor Series opponents can boast three former World Champions in McIntyre, Sheamus, and Owens in their ranks. Also, the history between Sami Zayn and KO could prove to be a deciding factor in the result.

