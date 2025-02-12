Carlito admits he is "ashamed of" his WWE segment with female star

One of the last remaining stars from The Ruthless Aggression Era is Carlito, who made his WWE debut in 2004. The Judgment Day member recently admitted that some of his past antics wouldn't be allowed in the current societal climate.

Some of the controversial acts done by Carlito during his first run include spitting on the faces of people "who don't want to be cool!" Another one was his bodyguard Jesus stabbing John Cena in a nightclub in 2004. While the Puerto Rican spitting on people's faces was a part of his gimmick, there were no filters back then, and he spat on almost anybody regardless of gender and age.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet in the latest episode of INSIGHT, the 45-year-old was asked if there's anything he was ashamed of in his WWE career. He pointed out the time he spat on Maria Kanellis' face after winning the Intercontinental Championship on his first night on Monday Night RAW in 2005.

"There’s a couple that I’m ashamed, not ashamed of, but there’s a couple of people, especially some females that [sic] I remember. Maybe that’s why there’s no vignettes, because I look a lot of them now, and nowadays you’re like, 'Oh, we couldn’t get away with that nowadays!''' he said.

The RAW Superstar added:

"The one I did with Maria, you guys know, right? That one wouldn’t fly today. And for those who don’t know, you’ll look it up somewhere. But, yeah, that wouldn’t fly these days." [H/T: CVV]

Carlito shares the secret to his apple spit

In the same interview with Chris Van Vliet, Carlito revealed that there's a proper way to chew an apple to ensure an effective spit. It's all about the chew and the way the spit would stick to people's faces.

"You have to get the right amount of chew because if you don’t chew it enough when you spit it at someone, it’ll just be like big blocks, and it’ll fall off. If you chew it too much, then it just gets too gooey, and it won’t spray enough," Carlito said. [H/T: CVV]

The former Intercontinental Champion has not spat on anyone's face in a while but continues to be an entertaining character as part of The Judgment Day.

