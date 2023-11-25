Carlito blamed for the "end" of WWE Hall of Famer's legendary career on SmackDown

Carlito was all set for his first singles Premium Live Event match in about 16 years. Ahead of that, he was brutally assaulted twice and also blamed for the end of a WWE Hall of Famer's legendary career.

This week on SmackDown, Carlito came out to a great reception from Chicago and vowed to end Santos Escobar for what he did to Rey Mysterio. Escobar came out and blamed the Puerto Rican star for being an "outsider," stating that Mysterio wouldn't have been injured if it weren't for him, nor would LWO have to split up.

While the Puerto Rican undoubtedly got the better of him in the brawl, Escobar utilized a moment where he wasn't looking to launch a sneak attack from behind:

Escobar is quickly making his name as the most hated man in WWE. As if this wasn't enough, when the Puerto Rican star was seen walking backstage, he was again attacked by Santos Escobar.

Thankfully, Dragon Lee managed to save him the second time around and took out Escobar, which could mean that he feuds with him as well.

Dragon Lee has been one of the hottest rising stars on SmackDown and has impressed with each performance.

Carlito was declared unfit for the match and replaced by Dragon Lee.