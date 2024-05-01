Carlito breaks silence following WWE Draft 2024

The WWE Universe was shocked upon finding out that Carlito took out Dragon Lee ahead of WrestleMania XL. The Caribbean Cool recently broke silence following the Draft.

The WWE Universe was shocked during the first night of the Draft on SmackDown when Santos Escobar revealed that Carlito was behind the attack on Dragon Lee. The Caribbean Cool instantly attacked Rey Mysterio and Lee before fleeing the scene.

On the second night of Draft, the Latino World Order and Carlito were drafted together on Monday Night RAW. Today, the former Intercontinental and United States Champion broke silence after being moved to the red brand with the stars he attacked on Friday Night SmackDown.

"To be continued…..see you on Mondays."

It will be interesting to see what The Caribbean Cool says about his actions against Dragon Lee and the rest of the LWO in the coming weeks.

Wrestling veterans have high hopes for Carlito's second run with WWE

Carlito's return to WWE came as a pleasant surprise. The Caribbean Cool returned to the promotion and worked as a face by joining the Latino World Order on Friday Night SmackDown.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan and Disco Inferno spoke highly of the star and his contributions to the Latino World Order, as they felt that the faction needed credible stars to stand out in the promotion.

"I never watched wrestling when Carlito was a character like he was a mid-2000s guy, right?... But, he's over. He's Latino, he looks pretty good, and he's got that gimmick with the apples. You can fit him in as long as he keeps getting the pops on TV, you know. He's in the LWO gimmick and they probably need more credible guys in the group than they have right now," said Inferno.

Check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see what the star does on Monday Night RAW following Backlash in France.

What are your thoughts on Carlito? Sound off using the discuss button.