Carlito calls out WWE for wasting major opportunity

By Ankit Verma
Published Jul 30, 2025 21:09 GMT
Carlito backstage on SmackDown (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)
Carlito backstage on SmackDown (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)

Former WWE Superstar Carlito recently called out the Stamford-based promotion for wasting a major opportunity with him. The veteran exited the company earlier this year in a controversial manner.

The 46-year-old had become an integral part of WWE programming, making hilarious remarks during backstage segments with other members of The Judgment Day. However, in early June, the former WWE United States Champion revealed that the global juggernaut had decided against offering him a new contract.

During a recent appearance on the Refin’ It Up podcast, Carlito noted that the wrestling promotion could have used him as a mouthpiece for Spanish-speaking stars who could not talk fluently. The veteran said that such talent could have benefited from his being in a managerial role for them.

also-read-trending Trending
"Especially when they’re bringing in all these talents, Spanish-speaking talents that can’t talk. Why wouldn’t anybody bring me in to be their mouthpiece? I never understood that. Why would people (not) think of me? Plus, I can be a manager that can go too, you know? Get in the ring too or if you need the manager to get beat up or something. I always thought, I can get these kids way, way… because the thing is, you gotta talk in this business. You gotta have a connection. So if you have someone to be the heater for ‘em, I mean, it just made perfect sense to me. Or maybe I’m being arrogant, I think I’m better than I am," he said.
Carlito added that he could've also been a Spanish commentator for the wrestling promotion. The Puerto Rican further expressed his desire to somehow stay in the business.

"Yes, something like that. Something like that. I don’t know, or maybe like a Spanish commentator. I was thinking stuff like that or a manager. Yeah, so something along the — I’d like to definitely stay in the business somehow. But we’ll see," he added. [H/T: Fightful]
You can check out the podcast below:

Carlito makes a shocking claim following his WWE exit

During his appearance on the Busted Open podcast after departing from WWE, the real-life Carlos Edwin Colón Jr. made a shocking claim about Triple H.

The veteran pointed out that he was among the eldest stars on the roster, and he knew he wouldn't be pushed. He opined that WWE Head of Creative Triple H was not a fan of his on-screen character. However, Carlito added that The Game liked him in real life.

It will be interesting to see if Carlito makes his way back to WWE in the future.

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
