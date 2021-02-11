Carlito reveals the differences between WWE's current backstage environment compared to 11 years ago

Carlito recently opened up about WWE's backstage environment compared to approximately a decade ago. The former United States champion said the current set of WWE Superstars are a lot smarter and it seems like people are happy backstage.

Carlito returned to WWE for the first time in over a decade at this year's Royal Rumble. He was the No. #8 entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Carlito was a guest on After the Bell with Corey Graves, where he was asked about the biggest difference that he saw in WWE's backstage culture compared to the one he left 11 years ago.

"The biggest thing (difference) is the culture in the back. It's a lot tamer and a lot healthier. It seems like the guys are generally happy at the back. So that was a good thing to see. The morale seems to be up."

Carlito also said that the current generation of stars is quite smart, and WWE's wellness program has established a good amount of control among the talents who work for the promotion.

"I feel like the guys are smarter now, it seems like they've been taking care. The Wellness Policy is another good idea, just cause we were crazier back in the days. It's a good thing to have it under control, make sure everyone is on the up and up, and everyone is taking care of themselves. Sometimes we're our own worst enemies."

Carlito sounded positive about the backstage environment upon his return to the company.

Carlito speaks about his experience of meeting old and new WWE Superstars upon his return

Carlito

Advertisement

The former Intercontinental Champion, Carlito, spoke about seeing some new faces backstage in WWE as well as a few old ones.

"After all these years, 10 plus years, to come at the back. A lot of stuff has changed but at the same time a lot of stuff is the same. All the people backstage, they are still there from when I was there, to me that's crazy. And they were there before I was there. Just to see them was cool. Just to see a lot of old faces that are still around, the boys, and then meet all the new kids. But not only that, some of these new kids I wasn't even meeting, I'd seen them in other places. Now I'm seeing them... they're all grown up now. They're big stars, so it's crazy to see where they began to where they are now."

Carlito returned to RAW on the show after Royal Rumble. He teamed up with Jeff Hardy to face the duo of Elias and Jaxson Ryker.

Please H/T After the Bell and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes