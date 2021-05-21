Carlito explains his WWE backstage heat

Former WWE Superstar Carlito believes he developed a bad reputation backstage after his in-character comments blurred the lines between fiction and reality.

In 2007, Carlito and Ric Flair’s match against Chavo Guerrero and Gregory Helms was demoted to the WrestleMania 23 pre-show. Before the event, Carlito gave an interview to the Ottawa Sun in which he heavily criticized the positioning of his WrestleMania match.

James Romero of Wrestling Shoot Interviews recently asked Carlito about his outspoken comments before WrestleMania 23. The Puerto Rican star confirmed that his remarks caused issues backstage, even though he was simply talking in-character.

"I think it was when the internet was first coming out or whatever and I was just doing my heel stuff," he said. "I didn’t know it would take on a life of its own like that. I was just being a heel but people took it as a shoot type of thing. At that point I already have to own it, so I guess now it’s that… so what are you gonna do? But yeah, I was just trying to get some heel heat, but it turned into people thought I was for real with it. That’s kind of the beginning where my heat backstage started developing from."

Carlito also appeared on the pre-show at WrestleMania 25 in 2009. The former United States Champion teamed up with his brother, Primo Colon, to defeat The Miz and John Morrison.

The comments that caused Carlito to receive heat

Carlito and Ric Flair on the WrestleMania 23 kick-off show

In an interview with the Ottawa Sun, Carlito questioned why Kane vs. The Great Khali and Melina vs. Ashley Massaro belonged on WrestleMania 23.

He also claimed he would have been on the main card if he was willing to “politic and kiss a**.”

"I’m out of WrestleMania. Apparently, they had to make space for Kane versus Khali and Melina versus Ashley. How can I be at WrestleMania? If I politic and kiss a**, I should make it." [H/T Wrestle Zone]

Carlito left WWE in 2010 after seven years with the company. He made two appearances in WWE earlier in 2021, including in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. However, he did not re-sign permanently with the company.

