Carlito does not intimidate, 33-year-old WWE star fires shot

Carlito returned to WWE in 2023 as a full-time performer after a 13-year break. During this time, he wrestled in the independent circuit and is now healthier and more pumped up than ever.

After a one-off appearance in Puerto Rico earlier this year, he resurfaced as a regular at Fastlane, immediately aligning with the Latino World Order. This meant pitting himself against Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins on the opposite end.

Both factions have been going at it in recent editions of the blue brand, albeit Carlito has not stepped into the ring for a match just yet. Angelo Dawkins responded to Cathy Kelley's tweet on social media, firing a shot at the former Intercontinental Champion:

"Ain’t nobody scared of apples," Dawkins wrote on Twitter/X.

Despite teasing a one-on-one match against The All Mighty a week ago, the bout did not take place. Carlito is likely to have his first singles contest against one of the trio in the coming weeks, as teased on WWE TV.

Carlito reveals the man behind his WWE comeback in Puerto Rico

At Backlash 2023, Carlito shocked the wrestling world when he sprinted out to a rapturous ovation from the live crowd in Puerto Rico. This was during the San Juan Street Fight between Judgment Day star Damian Priest and Bad Bunny, both hometown heroes.

While talking to The Ringer's Cheap Heat, Carlito disclosed that it was Bad Bunny who wanted him to be part of the latter's remarkable contest:

"That's all Bad Bunny. He's a fan. Puerto Rican, he's a fan of mine growing up. I think it was one of his ideas. Him or Hunter. They said it would be a great idea for me to be a part of it. Being from Puerto Rico, it just makes sense," he said.

Those who grew up watching WWE in the aughts are well aware of the many championships and accomplishments Carlito has achieved during his first run with the company. At 44, he still has a lot left in the tank.

What would you like to see Carltio do this time around in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!