Carlito makes HUGE announcement

Carlito has now officially parted ways with WWE. The star recently made a massive announcement on social media regarding his wrestling future.

Ad

The Caribbean Bad Apple returned to WWE for an extended run in 2023 at the Backlash Premium Live Event. He initially sided with the Latino World Order by helping Bad Bunny against The Judgment Day. The veteran was a babyface until he betrayed the LWO and became a member of the heel faction on RAW.

Earlier this month, Carlito shared unfortunate news, revealing that WWE had opted not to renew his contract, which was set to expire in two weeks. Today, the former United States Champion took to Instagram and announced that he is no longer under contract with the sports entertainment giant and is now a free agent.

Ad

Trending

"Back in business!! #fullyavailable #nocontract #libre #ready #noworries," he wrote.

WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!

Check out the 46-year-old's IG post below:

Ad

Vince Russo comments on why WWE let go of Carlito

Vince Russo recently commented on WWE's apparent strategy of releasing wrestlers such as Carlito in favor of NXT talent. He pointed out that the company did not need to worry about rebuilding its roster because its financial stability was not dependent on live event attendance.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo claimed that World Wrestling Entertainment's main objective was to achieve sell-outs for their flagship television programs and premium live events.

Ad

"This is kinda what the WWE is doing.'Let's get rid of the Carlitos. We've got all this other NXT talent coming up.' But here's the difference. They don't have to worry about a rebuild because the check's already cashed, and they're not depending on house shows. They're not depending on people to go to house shows. Bro, they need to sell out SmackDown and freaking RAW and whatever the PLE [premium live event] is. That is it."

Ad

It remains to be seen where The Caribbean Bad Apple will go now that he is officially a free agent and no longer under contract with the Stamford-based company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More

Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!