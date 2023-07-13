Carlito sends a one-word message to former WWE Tag Team Champion amid rumors of his return

According to rumors, popular wrestler and former WWE star Carlito could potentially return to the company.

Taking to Twitter, the 44-year-old sent a one-word message to Tyson Kidd, aka TJ Wilson. The former tag team champion recently celebrated his birthday.

Carlito reacted to a tweet where the Stamford-based company wished the former tag team champion by tweeting, "Ichiban!!!"

Wilson is a former World Tag Team Champion. He won the titles alongside Davey Boy Smith Jr., aka David Hart Smith.

The two men also won the WWE Tag Team Championships. Wilson also won the titles alongside former company superstar Cesaro.

Jack Kilby confirmed that Carlito has re-signed with WWE

Great North Wrestling EVP Jack Kilby has confirmed that Carlito has re-signed with the Stamford-based company.

Speaking on an episode of Cafe de Rene, Kilby revealed that he had previously booked Carlito for a GNW show. However, he eventually canceled those plans after the former Intercontinental Champion re-signed with the company.

"The issue with Carlito was after the tremendous ovation that he received in the Backlash pay-per-view, I would say he had the pop of the night there, and just tremendous physical condition along with his charisma that he's always brought to the table, it was kind of a race for the indies to sign Carlito for an appearance before what a lot considered was inevitable would happen and that would be re-signing with WWE. And unfortunately by the time we locked him down for September the 15th. We went through the process of arranging his appearance. He was going to be in a high-profile match," said Kilby.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse PWInsider: A source within WWE stated that Carlito returning to SmackDown at MSG "would've been lost in the wake" of The Bloodline, which is why WWE held off his return on the show. PWInsider: A source within WWE stated that Carlito returning to SmackDown at MSG "would've been lost in the wake" of The Bloodline, which is why WWE held off his return on the show. https://t.co/QuamfYrSZ4

Carlito appeared at the recent Backlash premium live event in Puerto Rico. He aligned himself with the Latino World Order in their feud against The Judgment Day.

