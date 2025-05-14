Carlito shares heartbreaking update following WWE RAW

Carlito has been an integral part of The Judgment Day on WWE RAW over the past year. The veteran is a well-known name globally.
Carlito has worked with several legends in his career, including Sabu, who sadly passed away this past weekend. Following RAW, where the Stamford-based company paid a heartwarming tribute to the former ECW World Heavyweight Champion, Carlito took to his Instagram stories to pay his tribute to his former friend.
The RAW Superstar shared a throwback picture that included Sabu, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam, and several other wrestlers. The 46-year-old added a heart emoji to his Instagram story with the Hardcore legend's name written on it.
Sabu made his in-ring debut in 1985 and went on to popularize the hardcore wrestling style over the next few decades. His retirement match took place during WrestleMania 41 weekend when he battled Joey Janela in a No Rope Barbed Wire Match at GCW Joey Janela's Spring Break 9.
There has been a push to induct Sabu into the WWE Hall of Fame
WWE's Hall of Fame is an illustrious club. It includes some of the greatest names in the history of the business, but there are a select few who have not been chosen to be added to the club thus far.
Since his passing, there has been a push from fans and even Sami Zayn to induct Sabu into the Hall of Fame, given his huge impact on the business. Sabu is a renowned name in wrestling circles, and he dominated the business as much as it dominated his life.
The Hardcore legend could be one of the names chosen to be featured in next year's Hall of Fame ahead of WrestleMania 42.