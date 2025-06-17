Carlito shares major regret following WWE exit

Carlito has shared one thing he regrets following his departure from WWE. The veteran recently bid farewell to the Stamford-based promotion.

Despite limited in-ring appearances, the 46-year-old featured regularly on WWE programming alongside other members of The Judgment Day. He had become an integral part of the heel group, thanks to his witty remarks in backstage segments.

Speaking in a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Carlito claimed that he was not surprised by WWE not offering him a new deal. On the contrary, his run with the promotion was better than he anticipated. However, the former WWE United States Champion noted he would have liked to close out his storyline with The Judgment Day before his exit.

"I wasn't too surprised or too shocked, you know what I mean? I signed for two years, and it actually went better than I thought it would go. The only thing is I'm a professional. They could have told me, and I would have then at least let me finish out the story for The Judgment Day. So they can keep on going.[...] I think it's a disrespect to the fans that they sometimes just dropped the storylines," he said. [From 0:54 to 1:21]

You can check out the video below for his comments:

Carlito believes WWE Head of Creative, Triple H, was not a fan of his gimmick

Later in the same interview on the Busted Open podcast, the Caribbean Cool made an intriguing remark about Triple H not liking his wrestling character.

The veteran stated that he would refrain from complaining. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion noted that he knew he wouldn't be pushed considering his age. However, he believed that Triple H was not a fan of his on-screen gimmick, despite liking him in real life.

"I'm not going to complain. I'm not going to whatever. I knew I'm one of the older guys. I'm not gonna get priority, guys. I'm not getting pushed. And Hunter's not a fan of Carlito. I think, personally, he likes me, but I think he never was a big fan of the character," he said. [From 0:39 to 0:52]

Check out the video below for his comments:

Carlito had won the WWC Puerto Rico Heavyweight Championship before his WWE release. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the Puerto Rican star.

