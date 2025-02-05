Carlito shares one-word message following medical procedure

WWE star Carlito shared a one-word message today on social media while undergoing a medical procedure. The veteran is currently a member of The Judgment Day faction on RAW.

The legend has not wrestled in a televised match since teaming up with Dominik Mysterio to battle The War Raiders on the November 11, 2024, episode of WWE RAW. The former champion took to his Instagram story today to share a video of himself during a medical procedure and noted that he was rebuilding. You can check out a screenshot from the video below:

"Rebuild," he wrote.

The Judgment Day star shared a one-word message while undergoing a medical procedure. [Image credit: Carlito's Instagram story]

The former Intercontinental Champion returned to WWE at Backlash 2023 and helped Bad Bunny defeat Damian Priest in a Street Fight in Puerto Rico. The 45-year-old is regularly featured in backstage segments with The Judgment Day on RAW despite not wrestling for a couple of months.

Ex-WWE employee claims Carlito is being wasted by the company

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently claimed that the company had been wasting Carlito on television since his return.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the legend noted that the former United States Champion used to be a massive star in the promotion. The veteran suggested that his talents were being wasted in The Judgment Day and complimented his charisma.

"Maybe it's Carlito who didn't want anything to do with this in the first place. Like the audience, 'I never understood why I was put in this group'. Carlito's story could be a real story because we were all asking, 'Why in God's name did they put this guy in this group?' He doesn't belong in this group. This guy was at one time a bona fide star, he still has charisma." (6:28 - 7:00)

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

The Judgment Day has been struggling in recent months on WWE RAW. Liv Morgan lost the Women's World Championship to Rhea Ripley last month, and The Viking Raiders defeated Finn Balor and JD McDonagh to become the new World Tag Team Champions in December 2024.

JD McDonagh suffered a punctured lung and broken ribs during The Judgment Day's loss to The War Raiders on the January 27 edition of the red brand. It will be fascinating to see what the company has in store for the popular faction in the weeks ahead.

