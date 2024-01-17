"I think everything happened at the right time" - Former champion reflects on his return to WWE last year

WWE SmackDown Superstar Carlito recently opened up about re-signing with the Stamford-based promotion in 2023 when he made his in-ring return at the Backlash Premium Live Event.

The former United States Champion made a shocking appearance at the Backlash Premium Live Event in his hometown of Puerto Rico during Damian Priest's match against Bad Bunny. Carlito then made his official comeback at the Fastlane 2023 Premium Live Event and became a permanent member of the Latino World Order, which currently includes Carlito himself, Rey Mysterio, Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro.

While speaking to Alex McCarthy of MailOnline in a recent interview, The Carribean Bad Apple stated that one thing led to another in regards to his WWE return and that things worked out perfectly.

"One thing led to another, you know? I mean, was it 13 years to get back? It was a long, it was a long process, but, I think everything happened at the right time. Everything was in different parts. First Bad Bunny, then Puerto Rico, the Rumble before that, and then LWO. Everything kind of just meshed together and just worked out perfectly," Carlito said.

Carlito told WWE he was ready to come back

During the same interview, Carlito stated that after his return at the Backlash 2023 Premium Live Event, he told WWE that he was ready to come back for good.

Carlito added that his goal was to help the next generation of wrestlers and the entire industry as best as he could.

"I just told them I was ready to come back full time, do as much as I can. I've got, very few years left, so I want to take advantage of the years that I have left in this business. I think I'm in a completely different space now. I know that I'm older, I know, I'm not what it used to be. But I know I still have a lot to give, there's a lot in the tank. And I guess my goals now is to mix it up with the young guys and just help the next generation of wrestlers and the business as best as I can putting in my little input on it," Carlito said.

Carlito is currently involved in a feud with Santos Escobar on WWE SmackDown.

