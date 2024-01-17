Returning WWE Superstar reveals impressive goals for 2024

A recently returned WWE Superstar has revealed impressive goals for 2024.

The Latino World Order is a popular faction on WWE SmackDown that has fallen on some hard times as of late. Santos Escobar betrayed the faction at Crown Jewel 2023 and cost WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio the United States Championship. He left brass knuckles on the ring apron and Logan Paul used them to become the new champion. Kevin Owens defeated Santos Escobar in the finals of the United States Championship tournament to earn a title match against Logan Paul at Royal Rumble 2024 later this month.

Carlito returned at WWE Backlash 2023 to help Bad Bunny during his Street Fight against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest. The veteran returned once again to help LWO defeat Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits at Fastlane. Carlito has since officially joined the SmackDown roster since returning to the company last year.

Speaking on TNT Sports, the 44-year-old revealed his goals as a superstar in 2024. The former United States Champion disclosed that his goals are to help the younger generation become stars and to teach them what he knows about the business.

"Just to make the product better and help the younger guys, you know what I mean? Help them develop and become bigger stars. I think that is my main goal. But now I am one of the elder statesmen, that is my job now. It is to get the future of the business ready, teach them what I know, and help them become better stars. Because I can't do the stuff they do now. It is crazy all of the athletic things they can do, but now it is just helping them put everything together so they really connect with an audience," he said. [From 00:01 - 00:28]

Former WWE manager gives his honest take on Carlito

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently noted that Carlito is a mid-card performer.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Dutch Mantell gave his honest opinion of the veteran. He referred to the Latino World Order star as "mid-card" after a segment with Bobby Lashley last year on WWE SmackDown.

"You said he felt 'mid-card'? You know why he felt mid-card? Because he is mid-card. That's exactly why he felt like that because they didn't really; they just showed him a little issue with him and the Profits, and that's it." [27:30 – 27:52]

Carlito recently appeared on NXT to help his LWO stablemates defeat No Quarter Catch Crew at New Year's Evil 2024. It will be interesting to see if the promotion has anything substantial planned for LWO this year.

