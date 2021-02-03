Carlito teases his former tag team partner's WWE return

One of the underrated highlights of the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble was the return of Carlito. The former Intercontinental Champion was in phenomenal shape and looked ripped.

He also returned to Monday Night RAW last night, teaming with Jeff Hardy in a win over Elias and Jaxson Ryker. However, Carlito is now teasing another Superstar to return that he is very familiar with.

Carlito won WWE Tag Team gold with his brother, Primo, in 2009, but he wasn't his first tag team partner. Many fans will remember that Carlito often teamed with "The Masterpiece" Chris Masters in late 2005 into 2006.

The two men developed a strong bond and friendship that continues to this day. Now, Carlito wants to see the master of the Masterlock make another run.

Chris Masters was released from WWE in 2007 and made a return in 2009. He looked trimmed down and had cleaned up his personal life. However, the company seemed hesitant to give him opportunities again. Despite how WWE felt, many Superstars and fans were impressed with his run from 2009 to 2011, including CM Punk.

Now known as Chris Adonis on the independent scene, Masters has spent time in IMPACT Wrestling, OVW, and other promotions. If anything has been seen by MVP's appearance last year and the positive feedback from Carlito's return this year, WWE seems open to having stars from past eras come back to play certain roles.

What's next for Carlito?

The aforementioned return of MVP at last year's Royal Rumble led to him being hired as a producer and eventually an on-screen role where he created the Hurt Business with Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander. There have been many to compare this with Carlito's appearance in the Men's Royal Rumble and on RAW.

Carlito did look a bit rusty in the ring, but he has clearly put the work in on his body and looks to be in the best shape of his career. It remains to be seen if this leads to a job with the company, whether as a producer or on-screen personality. No one can deny that "Mr. Caribbean Cool" has put the wrestling world back on notice.