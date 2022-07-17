Carmella blasts WWE's social media team; refers to Sasha Banks missing major event

Carmella blasted WWE's social media team for undermining her accomplishments and referred to Sasha Banks missing SummerSlam 2021.

The Boss has been absent from WWE programming ever since she and Naomi decided to walk out of the show. It's been weeks since the wrestling world has heard from Sasha Banks.

Last week, Carmella defeated Bianca Belair via count out. However, the RAW Women's Champion didn't take it lightly and hit her with a KOD. A few days ago, WWE advertised a rematch between the two. The Princess of Staten Island didn't appreciate the social team undermining her accomplishments:

"Wow, you guys REALLY have it out for me, huh? Even the social media team won’t give me credit for beating the champ.. having flashbacks to when I stepped up at #SummerSlam when someone didn’t show up & I was removed from ALL of the video packages to showcase Bianca & Becky only."

Mella Is Money 🤑 @CarmellaWWE Wow, you guys REALLY have it out for me, huh? Even the social media team won’t give me credit for beating the champ.. having flashbacks to when I stepped up at #SummerSlam when someone didn’t show up & I was removed from ALL of the video packages to showcase Bianca & Becky only. Wow, you guys REALLY have it out for me, huh? Even the social media team won’t give me credit for beating the champ.. having flashbacks to when I stepped up at #SummerSlam when someone didn’t show up & I was removed from ALL of the video packages to showcase Bianca & Becky only. https://t.co/N4aRKVAb1N

Fans who don't remember Sasha was scheduled to face Bianca Belair in a rematch at SummerSlam 2021. However, Banks was unable to participate and Carmella filled in for her.

Sasha Banks will be making a non-WWE appearance at the C2E2 Comic Con event

The Boss and Glow took a bold step and decided to walk out of the company. The reason behind the walk-out was frustration with the poor booking of the women's tag team division. The two were champions at the time and left their titles with the head of talent before their walkout.

Fortunately, the journey for Sasha Banks a.k.a Mercedes Varnado doesn't end with WWE. She has worked on a handful of projects outside the company, one of her highlights being as 'Koska Reeves' in The Mandalorian show.

C2E2 @c2e2 Please join us in welcoming our next #C2E2 guest, Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks)! Whether you’ve seen her in the ring or as Koska Reeves in The Mandalorian, you are not going to want to miss out on this Photo and Autograph opportunity! Buy yours now: C2E222.com/BuyPhotoAuto Please join us in welcoming our next #C2E2 guest, Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks)! Whether you’ve seen her in the ring or as Koska Reeves in The Mandalorian, you are not going to want to miss out on this Photo and Autograph opportunity! Buy yours now: C2E222.com/BuyPhotoAuto https://t.co/UFpdSIEGYP

Banks was announced to appear at the C2E2 Comic Con event next month. She will be signing autographs and taking photos with fans as part of the event, which is set to take place from August 5th to August 7th in downtown Chicago.

It will be interesting for fans to see The Boss in person after the infamous walkout from the company.

Find out why Goldberg defeated The Fiend right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far