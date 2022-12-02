Carmella DeCesare had a terrible experience with the WWE Diva Search.

DeCesare took part in the 2004 WWE Diva Search and had a brief rivalry with Christy Hemme following the conclusion of the contest.

The former WWE Diva Search contestant was a recent guest on Girls Next Level to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about her time with the company, DeCesare said the women in the diva search were terrible and said some extremely hateful things to her in the locker room.

"These girls were f*cking brutal. They were so terrible," Carmella DeCesare said. "Most of that is scripted. You stick to your script. [But] they would carry it to the locker room. I would walk in a locker room, they were calling me a sl*t, a skank, every nasty name that they could. It was so ruthless. It was f*cked up. They were so nasty and it was not scripted."

The former contestant further stated that while some of the nastiness was expected due to her role as a heel, it didn't stop when the camera was off.

"Were there things that were scripted? Yes. I was kind of cast to play the villain so I mean, I said some nasty, horrible things, but it just didn’t stop when you got off the stage. When you go back in the locker room and they’re in there just talking sh*t to you, talking sh*t about you, it’s not right and I think it got to a point where I was just like, hey, I’m good. I’m working with Playboy, I don’t need this." [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Carmella DeCesare says Christy Hemme was the only nice person in the WWE Diva Search

Carmella did have praise for the eventual winner of that year's contest, Christy Hemme.

So much so, in fact, that she was interested in continuing to work with the company following the WWE Diva Search because Hemme won.

"It was just the most uncomfortable, uneasy and I’m like, I don’t need this. I didn’t need the money at that point but I wanted to be… even after, I wanted to continue working for WWE because once the contest portion was done, it was fun and I actually liked the winner. The winner was nice, it was Christy Hemme. She was great but the rest of them were awful." [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Female Locker Room @femalelroom Carmella DeCesare spills the tea on what the Diva Search was like, and how WWE did offer her a contract that she feels an agent ruined for her.



Full interview on Girls Next Level podcast Carmella DeCesare spills the tea on what the Diva Search was like, and how WWE did offer her a contract that she feels an agent ruined for her. Full interview on Girls Next Level podcast https://t.co/F0zr6nhTcg

What do you make of Carmella DeCesare's comments? Are you surprised at how terribly the women treated each other in the WWE Diva Search? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : Did you enjoy the WWE Diva Search? Yes No 0 votes