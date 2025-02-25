Carmella finally breaks silence on leaving WWE; addresses future of her career

Carmella left WWE earlier last week and has now finally addressed the situation for the first time. She has broken her silence on the matter.

Carmella had not said anything since leaving WWE and changing her social media addresses to reflect her new status outside the company. Even with her departure, she had stayed silent. She revealed on Instagram that she had been sick and thus had not talked about it before addressing the news of her leaving the company.

She said that the news had broken and took the time to thank everyone for their concern and appreciated them.

“Some news broke last week and I just wanted to let you know that I’ve seen all of your texts and tweets and messages and DMs, and like, oh my god, you guys are just the best, and I’m so grateful for you and everything that you’ve been saying about Carmella and my career, and I’m so blessed. So thank you."

She said that she knew there were many questions about everything surrounding her leaving the company. However, she promised that she would address her future and what happened when she appeared on a podcast later this week. She said that she had a lot to say about the situation and asked them to tune in, and she would give more details when she was able to.

"I know there’s a lot of questions and uncertainty around everything. I will be going on a podcast later this week, answering some of those questions and telling my side, because I have a lot to say about the situation. So yeah stay tuned and I’ll give you the details when I can, and I can’t wait to fill you guys in.”

The coming week should reveal more about everything that unfolded leading up to the recent events.

