Carmella names her goal to "start a family" after return to WWE

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella recently mentioned that her goal is to start a family after returning to WWE.

The Princess of Staten Island is one of the most dynamic personalities in WWE today. Since her debut in 2014, the former champion has entertained fans with her razor-sharp wit, sassy attitude, and impressive in-ring skills. She was also the first-ever Women's Money in the Bank winner.

Carmella was out of action for several months due to an injury sustained during a house show match in August 2022, where Bianca Belair collided with her in the ring while attempting to do a backflip. The referee immediately threw up the 'X' sign while The EST and Asuka continued the match in the ring.

After spending several months on the sidelines, the former SmackDown Women's Champion returned on the January 30, 2023, episode of RAW and is looking better than ever.

During a recent interview with PopCulture.com, she spoke about how her time away from work helped her refocus and set her goals for the year in and out of the ring. She mentioned that her goal is to start a family and have a baby.

"It was my first time with time off in almost 10 years," she said. "So I was finally able to step away from the grind, and I really got refocused on what's important in life. I just want to continue to bring that with me through my journey back into WWE, and even though it's a grind, even though I'll be insanely busy compared to my last seven months off, I want to continue to remember that there is a balance and hopefully start a family. That's my goal."

She continued:

"I would love to have a baby. So that is with my balance between work and home, I want to be able to do it all." [H/T Popculture.com]

Carmella will be competing in the Elimination Chamber match

Carmella is set to compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber match this weekend against Liv Morgan, Asuka, Natalya, Raquel Rodriguez, and Nikki Cross to determine the number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship.

If The Princess of Staten Island emerges victorious, then she will head to WrestleMania, where she will challenge Bianca Belair for the title.

If Carmella manages to win at Elimination Chamber and then defeat Bianca Belair, then she will become the sixth Triple Crown Champion in WWE history.

