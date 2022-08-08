[VIDEO] Botched spot that led to Carmella's reported head injury at recent WWE Live event

WWE Superstar Carmella sustained a potential head injury during an intense match at a live event last Saturday in Charleston, South Carolina.

The show featured a RAW Women's Championship Match that saw Bianca Belair put her title on the line in a triple-threat match against Asuka and Carmella. It was a highly physical bout, but one spot led to an accidental injury.

Belair had Asuka against the turnbuckle when Carmella decided to interfere. The EST of WWE attempted a backflip, but things didn't go according to plan as she accidentally hit Carmella in the head. A fan shared the video of the incident on Twitter.

The bumping of heads forced Carmella to roll out of the ring immediately. The match official immediately threw up the "X sign" that is used to indicate that the superstar has sustained an injury. Belair also took the bump but the champion was seemingly fine as she continued competing in the match and defended her title against Asuka.

As of this writing, there is no official update on Carmella's injury. The former women's champion did not appear on last week's RAW and might miss tonight's show as well.

What else happened at the Saturday night WWE Live Event?

There were multiple title defenses scheduled for the show. Liv Morgan successfully defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya in a singles match. United States Champion Bobby Lashley retained his title in a grueling match against Dolph Ziggler and Ciampa.

The Usos put their their Undisputed Tag Team Championship on the line against the Street Profits. A distraction from Sheamus allowed the Bloodline members to pick up a victory, but it also prompted Drew McIntyre to make his presence known.

The Scottish Warrior joined forces with Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford for a 6-Man tag team match. The top babyfaces from SmackDown and RAW ended up defeating The Usos and Sheamus in an entertaining bout.

Lastly, Seth Rollins appeared on the show to cut a promo but was subjected to a brutal attack by Riddle.

