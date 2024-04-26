Carmella, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez and several others react to WWE RAW Superstar's personal update

Several WWE Superstars have recently reacted to a RAW Superstar's major personal update on social media.

Former Riott Squad member, Sarah Logan, recently made a massive announcement about welcoming her second child in the month of November, later this year. Logan has been married to her on-screen stablemate, Erik since 2018, and has given birth to their first child, Raymond Cash Rowe back in 2021. The couple has shared their lives with fans, and once again took to their social media handle to make the announcement.

Taking to social media, Logan recently posted pictures of her baby boy, Raymond wearing a t-shirt that says, 'Big Brother,' as she stated through the caption that they are welcoming their second child in November 2024. Several WWE Superstars have reacted to the announcement and sent their wishes to the couple. Natalya, Nikki Cross, Carmella, Raquel Rodriguez, and Shayna Baszler were among the many superstars who sent out their warm messages and reactions.

Check out a screengrab of the WWE Superstars' reaction below:

Sarah Logan opened up on who she wants to get inducted by at the WWE Hall of Famer

RAW Superstar Valhalla, aka Sarah Logan, recently mentioned whom she would like to induct into the WWE Hall of Famer if and when that day should come.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Valhalla and her stablemates were questioned about whom they would like to induct them into the Hall of Fame, whenever it takes place. Responding to the question, Valhalla answered by stating that she would have loved the late Luna Vachon to induct them, but currently, she would choose Bull Nakano.

She further detailed:

"I would say Luna Vachon, but she's not there with us anymore, unfortunately. Another weird one is Bull Nakano, she's one of my favorites, and she's like so gimmick-heavy, and I think Bull Nakano would be a different and amazing person to bring us into the Hall of Fame."

It will be interesting to see what plans the company has planned for Ivar going forward, now that both his stablemates are out of action for the near future.

