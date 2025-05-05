Carmella opens up after saying she was "ghosted" by WWE

Carmella previously made some controversial remarks about WWE. Now, she has provided some clarification.

Ad

Carmella started her WWE career in NXT in 2013. She was one of the most entertaining acts on the brand and was promoted to the main roster, where she achieved considerable success. She won the Money in the Bank ladder match in 2017 and then went on to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. She stepped away from the ring in 2023 to start her family with Corey Graves. Earlier this year, reports emerged that her contract with WWE had expired. During an interview, the former SmackDown Women's Champion claimed that she was "ghosted" by WWE and that she felt "punished" for having a baby.

Ad

Trending

During a recent interview on The Wrestling Classic podcast, the former WWE star said that her earlier comments were taken out of context and differed from what she said during the podcast.

“A trailer for anything, whether it’s a TV show, a podcast, or a movie, is supposed to get people talking and intrigued, and that’s what the trailer did. When that little teaser reel dropped, people were just taking the things that were said out of context. If you actually listen to the entire podcast, you know what I was saying.”

Ad

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

She further added that she was grateful for her time in WWE, and she knew that eventually her time with the company would come to an end. However, she felt a little "upset and hurt" about how it ended.

“I wasn’t at all saying anything bad about WWE. I’m so grateful for my time at WWE. Eventually I’m going to leave WWE. There’s no way I can work there forever. For me personally, I was just a little upset and hurt, I guess, with how it ended, but it was going to end no matter what. I was just a little hurt with how it ended. That’s all.” [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Ad

Ad

Carmella wants a break from wrestling

Carmella had been a WWE Superstar for a long time. During this period, she accomplished a lot and enjoyed an impressive run with the company. While many fans speculate about her future in the business, the 37-year-old star is clear about what's next for her.

During the same podcast episode, Carmella noted that she wants to take a break from wrestling and focus on herself. She also said that she would be open to returning for a one-off appearance or match.

Ad

"I want a break. Even though I've been away for two years, I was still under contract, and for the first time in 12 years, I'm like, I'm Leah, and I'm not Carmella, but who's Leah without wrestling? And it's kind of like time to have a funeral for Carmella. She's in the past. I will for sure hope that someday I go back, whether it's a one-off or Rumble or something. It's in my blood, and I love it," Mella said.

It will be interesting to see what the former WWE star does next in her career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More