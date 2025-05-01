Major name drops shocking update regarding her future following WWE exit

WWE gave a launching pad to many names in the industry, and there are times when a superstar announces a break from professional wrestling. Recently, Leah Van Dale, fka Carmella, stated she wants a break from wrestling.

Earlier this year, Carmella became the talk of the town when she broke silence and addressed a few topics following her exit from the Stamford-based promotion. Recently, she announced that she and Corey Graves are expecting their second child later in the year. Many assumed she would return to wrestling this year, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

In an interview with The Wrestling Classic, Carmella was asked about her future in wrestling, and she stated she wanted a break. She said her character needs rest, and it's the past as she's moving on to different aspects of her life. Moreover, the former SmackDown Women's Champion is open to returning to WWE in the future after the company decided not to renew her contract earlier this year.

"I want a break. Even though I've been away for two years, I was still under contract, and for the first time in 12 years, I'm like, I'm Leah, and I'm not Carmella, but who's Leah without wrestling? And it's kind of like time to have a funeral for Carmella. She's in the past. I will for sure hope that someday I go back, whether it's a one-off or Rumble or something. It's in my blood, and I love it," Mella said. (From 13:35 to 14:03)

Carmella hasn't wrestled outside WWE

In 2014, Carmella began her career in the Stamford-based promotion and joined the developmental brand. After acting as a valet for Enzo Amore and Big Cass, Mella got the opportunity to become a singles star when the duo moved to the main roster.

In 2016, The Princess of Staten Island received her call-up for WWE's main roster and joined SmackDown for a few years. During her time on the blue brand, she became the inaugural Ms. Money in the Bank winner and won the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Apart from holding the Women's Tag Team Championship with Zelina Vega, she's even held the 24/7 Championship and had segments with R-Truth. It'll be interesting to see if Mella ever returns to the Stamford-based promotion for another run in the future.

