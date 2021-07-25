Carmella on a possible Bay-Mella reunion with Bayley

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella featured in an interview with Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino. She opened up on the possibility of a reunion with Bayley as a tag team.

"You know, you never say never but you know we did team together for one match. I think it was Christmas or Christmas Eve or something, this past year and that was really cool. But you know what, we are both doing our thing. She's really doing the best work according to her new character and I have just come back. You never say never. There's always an opportunity in the future, it would be really cool to partner together.", Carmella said.

She went on to state that OG NXT fans will remember Bay-Mella.

"It's funny that people still remember after all these years. We've never been on TV together, or on RAW or SmackDown, as people know of us as friends but people from NXT know, and if you are like a true OG fan, you know Bay-Mella was real and we are still best friends today, you know it's really cool to see both of the journeys of our career together and the fact that people still remember Bay-Mella to this day really blows my mind. "

Carmella replaced Bayley after her injury

Carmella replaced an injured Bayley to face Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship in the go-home edition of SmackDown ahead of Money In The Bank. This also led to Carmella not featuring in the Women's Money In The Bank ladder match, marking her first absence at MITB pay-per-view since her main roster debut.

Bayley suffered a freak accident during training and is reportedly out for nine months. Unfortunately, this occurred right before fans were being allowed back into the arena. She was the MVP of the Thunderdome era and it's a huge loss for both the fans and the WWE.

