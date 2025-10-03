Former WWE Superstar Carmella recently took to social media to provide a massive update on her husband, Corey Graves. The SmackDown commentator was brutally assaulted by Brock Lesnar ahead of Wrestlepalooza.On the go-home edition of SmackDown before Wrestlepalooza, a furious Brock Lesnar picked up Michael Cole and took him to the ring for an assault. However, Corey Graves came to Cole's aid, asking Lesnar not to attack the legendary commentator. The Beast Incarnate then shifted his focus to Graves, hitting him with two vicious F5s. Since then, Corey has been absent from WWE TV and was even replaced by Booker T on last week's edition of the blue show.Amid his absence, former WWE star Carmella took to her Instagram Stories to provide an update on her husband. The former SmackDown Women's Champion shared a hilarious story of Graves' son, Meech, who has been dressing up like Brock Lesnar ever since his dad got beaten up by the latter.She added that Meech does The Beast Incarnate's entrance and &quot;proceeds to beat his dada up.&quot;&quot;I'm cracking up because ever since Matt got beat up by Brock, Meech insists on wearing his 'Brock hat' everywhere... he does his entrance and says he's Brock Lesnar, then proceeds to beat his dada up,&quot; she wrote.Check out a screenshot of her Instagram Story below:WWE legend Michael Cole confirmed Corey Graves will be out for weeks after Brock Lesnar attackOn last week's SmackDown, legendary commentator Michael Cole revealed that his co-worker, Corey Graves, will be out for a few weeks after he was attacked by Brock Lesnar ahead of Wrestlepalooza.&quot;Yes, Corey Graves is going to be out a couple of weeks after suffering two vicious F5s at the hands of Brock Lesnar.&quot;It will be interesting to see if Corey Graves will return to TV on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown.