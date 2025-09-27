Michael Cole officially announces top star has been replaced on WWE SmackDown by Hall of Famer

WWE SmackDown was opened by Michael Cole recapping what had happened at Wrestlepalooza, as well as what was waiting for fans tonight on the show. He also revealed that a top star had been replaced on SmackDown for a while by a Hall of Famer.On SmackDown last week, Cole was supposed to interview Brock Lesnar. Unfortunately, that did not happen, as he was interrupted before he could even head to the back. Lesnar walked out of the back and picked him up like a rag doll before dumping him in the ring. This was followed by him appearing as though he was going to attack Cole. Instead, Corey Graves stopped him and, while he saved his commentary partner, got hit by two huge F5s.Now, on WWE SmackDown, Michael Cole revealed that replacing Corey Graves was none other than Hall of Famer Booker T. The star sent his condolences to Graves.&quot;I got to say that I want to send my condolences to that boy Corey Graves.&quot;This was followed by Michael Cole also revealing that Corey Graves will be out of action for a couple of weeks.&quot;Yes, Corey Graves is going to be out a couple of weeks after suffering two vicious F5s at the hands of Brock Lesnar.&quot;There has been a lot of unrest in the commentary teams among Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Wade Barrett, and more recently on WWEWhile WWE usually runs tightly determined teams for SmackDown and RAW, things have been in flux as of late. With the return of the NFL, Joe Tessitore has been sent to RAW and off SmackDown.Wade Barrett was also on vacation recently, requiring Corey Graves to step in for him. Also returning to WWE for one week only was Pat McAfee, who was present for the first three matches of Wrestlepalooza.Michael Cole also missed one episode, which appears to have been taken off as time off. Now it's Corey Graves who is missing after the attack.It remains to be seen when WWE will have a fixed team in place again.