Michael Cole replaced by WWE after one week without explanation

Michael Cole has been replaced after one week without an explanation. This comes after WWE changed things up last week.The usual team for WWE SmackDown is Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett. However, things have changed recently, as Tessitore has obligations with Football returning on Saturdays. Instead, he has been working on WWE RAW. Barrett, on the other hand, is taking time off TV, with him having a vacation, as was recently confirmed. Instead, Michael Cole and Corey Graves were confirmed to be filling in for them going forward.However, only a week in, things have changed. On tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, it was SmackDown's Booker T and Vic Joseph who took up the position of commentary. The reason for Corey Graves' absence is known, as he will be working WWE Worlds Collide. However, why Michael Cole, the most important and senior name in WWE's commentary team, was replaced has not been confirmed.He is not the only one missing from SmackDown, as Triple H also had to miss the show tonight.This could be WWE deciding to keep different broadcast teams together, and with Vic Joseph appearing, not separating him from Booker T as well. With that being the case, Michael Cole's role next week should reveal more about WWE's plans for him.Michael Cole has made it clear that he likes commentating alongside Pat McAfeeCole has become a household name for WWE fans and has shown that he is the voice of WWE. However, the commentator has also made clear that he does prefer working with Pat McAfee, saying how fun it was to work with him.McAfee is missing from WWE at this moment, as he had to take time away from the company, thanks to his schedule being so busy that he was getting overwhelmed with his role. With his commitments for College Gameday as well, the star won't be back in a regular role for some time, but he is expected to make one-off appearances at a few different shows.