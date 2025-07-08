Pat McAfee update on WWE RAW after saying, "I will not be commentating"

Pat McAfee has not been seen in WWE for quite some time. The star has been absent, and he recently told fans that he would not be commentating. Now, there's an update on his situation.

Ad

McAfee has been gone for some time now, as the star has stepped away from his obligations in WWE. He has a very full schedule through the week, and as it turns out, he has been dealing with a lot of exhaustion. After weeks of absence, he said that he was going to catch up on life and felt like this was the best time to do so, but he would not be commentating for a while. Fans were expecting him to return after four weeks had passed, but that was not to be. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, he said:

Ad

Trending

"I will not be commentating. Continuing to just like kinda catch up on life as a whole. You know, Post-Money in the Bank, Pre-Night of Champions. Feels like a good time. I was getting pretty exhausted there. So, shoutout to everybody in WWE looking out for me, too. Very very thankful."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pat McAfee had also mentioned he would be gone from pre-Night of Champions, and the show is now done, but he's not back. On RAW, there was a major update, as the fans who had been waiting to see the star return were left disappointed. Corey Graves joined Michael Cole again, with the update that he would be continuing alongside Cole.

As for when Pat McAfee will return, there is currently no certainty.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!