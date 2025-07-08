Pat McAfee update on WWE RAW after saying, "I will not be commentating"

Pat McAfee has not been seen in WWE for quite some time. The star has been absent, and he recently told fans that he would not be commentating. Now, there's an update on his situation.
McAfee has been gone for some time now, as the star has stepped away from his obligations in WWE. He has a very full schedule through the week, and as it turns out, he has been dealing with a lot of exhaustion. After weeks of absence, he said that he was going to catch up on life and felt like this was the best time to do so, but he would not be commentating for a while. Fans were expecting him to return after four weeks had passed, but that was not to be. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, he said:
"I will not be commentating. Continuing to just like kinda catch up on life as a whole. You know, Post-Money in the Bank, Pre-Night of Champions. Feels like a good time. I was getting pretty exhausted there. So, shoutout to everybody in WWE looking out for me, too. Very very thankful."
Pat McAfee had also mentioned he would be gone from pre-Night of Champions, and the show is now done, but he's not back. On RAW, there was a major update, as the fans who had been waiting to see the star return were left disappointed. Corey Graves joined Michael Cole again, with the update that he would be continuing alongside Cole.
As for when Pat McAfee will return, there is currently no certainty.
