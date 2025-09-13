  • home icon
Triple H forced to miss major WWE show for rare reason

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Sep 13, 2025 00:31 GMT
The star was not present (Credit: WWE.com)

Triple H is missing from a major WWE show before Wrestlepalooza. The news has officially been confirmed by the company.

The WWE CCO has had a busy week, and that week is now continuing and leading to a rare absence for him from a major show. The Game is usually the one backstage in the Gorilla Position and calling the shots at RAW and SmackDown. His production of the matches and the overall shots being called leads to the show being what it is, as he is the head of creative in the company.

Now, though, it has been confirmed that Triple H will not be present at WWE SmackDown. The official news was confirmed when the company shared a video earlier today, revealing that The Game, Shawn Michaels, and The Undertaker are present at another show instead. They will be at Worlds Collide, making decisions for the show in Las Vegas, and not at SmackDown. This is a rare reason for him to miss a big show, as the company rarely hosts two events this close to each other.

As a result of the announcement, this week's SmackDown will be quite different from usual shows. It has not been confirmed who will be producing the show, but given his seniority, it can be assumed that Bruce Prichard may be one of those in charge backstage. This is an assumption and not confirmed. Also appointed as a co-lead writer for SmackDown earlier this year was Road Dogg.

Triple H is now missing his second show before Wrestlepalooza

Triple H is usually present at every WWE show, but the CCO cannot be everywhere tonight, leading to his missing SmackDown. However, this is not the first show that he is missing.

The star was also not present at RAW earlier this week, as he revealed on the Pat McAfee Show. He has been present at the All-In Summit, TEDSports Indianapolis, Tony Hinchecliffe's show, and other appearances.

With Wrestlepalooza next week, he should be back for the RAW and SmackDown go-home shows.

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
