Reason why Triple H was forced to miss WWE RAW revealed

Triple H was not at WWE RAW last night in Wisconsin, and the reason has been revealed. The promotion is on the road to Wrestlepalooza on September 20.

The Game was interviewed on The Pat McAfee Show today and revealed that he was not at last night's edition of the red brand. Triple H noted that he had not watched last night's episode of RAW because he appeared on Tony Hinchcliffe's Kill Tony show.

"To be honest, I was not there last night. I haven’t had a chance to watch the show yet because I did Kill Tony last night. Oh, sh*t. I’m not supposed to say that… I forgot. It’s a secret that I’m on there till Monday," he said. [H/T: Ringside News]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

It was announced during last night's episode of WWE RAW that AJ Lee and CM Punk will be teaming up to battle Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a Mixed Tag Team match at Wrestlepalooza later this month in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Former WWE writer criticizes Triple H following RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo took Triple H to task following last night's episode of RAW.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo claimed that The King of Kings didn't have a creative bone in his body. The legend also claimed that the show was not logical because no husband would let his wife be alone during a confrontation.

"I think he's really starting to understand that he doesn't have a creative bone in his body, and he's trying to compensate for that. The problem is, bro, you gotta start with logic. Things have to be logical. What you're doing is illogical. You watched on SmackDown. Becky Lynch is in the ring with CM Punk, and her husband is gonna be watching. What husband would do that?" said Russo.

It was also announced during last night's episode of RAW that The Usos would be squaring off against The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at WWE Wrestlepalooza. It will be interesting to see if Triple H and WWE's creative team have any surprises in store at the event later this month.

