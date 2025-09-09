Triple H under fire for ruining WWE with terrible booking, wrestling veteran exposes top storyline (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo harshly criticised Triple H for his booking decisions. He felt the Chief Content Officer's booking lacked logic and direction.

Triple H has managed the creative team after Vince McMahon stepped back. Recently, he has been responsible for some huge returns like Nikki Bella, Brock Lesnar, and AJ Lee. The Game also helped create some top stars like LA Knight, Logan Paul, and Jey Uso, among others.

During a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Russo declared that Triple H didn't have one creative bone in his body. He pointed out that a lot of the segments did not follow logic. The ex-writer pointed out that last week on SmackDown, Becky Lynch was in the ring with CM Punk while her husband, Seth Rollins, watched from afar. Vince explained that no husband would let her wife be with another man in the ring during such a volatile confrontation.

"I think Triple H is starting to understand. I think he's reading a lot of my tweets and I think they're really starting to get to him. I think he's really starting to understand that he doesn't have a creative bone in his body, and he's trying to compensate for that. The problem is bro, you gotta start with logic. Things have to be logical. What you're doing is illogical. You watched on SmackDown. Becky Lynch is in the ring with CM Punk and her husband is gonna be watching. What husband would do that? What husband would leave their wife? This is what I'm talking about, bro. When you're so ingrained in that bubble, you lose all sense of logic."

This week, WWE confirmed that AJ Lee and CM Punk will face Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza.

