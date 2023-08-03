Carmella provides update on her WWE in-ring future

Carmella has not appeared on WWE television since announcing her pregnancy. In a recent interview, the former SmackDown Women's Champion gave an update on her in-ring plans moving forward.

The 35-year-old is due to give birth to her first child with RAW commentator Corey Graves in November. She has not wrestled since competing in a 10-woman tag team match at a WWE live event at Madison Square Garden on March 12.

Speaking to Distractify, Carmella confirmed that her days in the ring are not over yet:

"I definitely want to go back (…) I'm someone who likes to be, you know, active and keep busy. So it's definitely hard, I think, to go from working so much all the time and being on the road all the time to the exact opposite. I definitely want to go back; I think it's important to show that you can be a mom and still have a career and especially a very physical one."

Carmella looked set to form a tag team with Chelsea Green shortly before her pregnancy announcement. Green recently captured the Women's Tag Team Championship with her new tag team partner Sonya Deville.

When will Carmella return to WWE?

While some WWE stars wrestled again shortly after giving birth, others waited several months before making their in-ring comeback.

Carmella is happy to wait and see how her body feels before deciding when she plans to return:

"That being said, I definitely want to take my time going back, I don't want to rush. Having a baby and delivering a baby in and of itself is such a huge physical toll on the body. So I want to make sure I feel great both physically and mentally before I go back."

The WWE star has kept busy during her time away from in-ring competition. She recently showed off her baby bump on the catwalk at Miami Swim Week.

What would you like to see next from the former SmackDown Women's Champion in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.