"What do I have to lose?" - Carmella opens up on bold move outside WWE amid hiatus

WWE Superstar Carmella opened up on a bold move outside of the company amid hiatus. She was recently seen doing the catwalk at Miami Swim Week while pregnant.

Carmella, the wife of RAW commentator Corey Graves, took time off WWE television due to pregnancy. She was last seen in the Stamford-based promotion during the Women's Elimination Chamber match, where Asuka pinned her.

Recently, Carmella was seen flaunting her baby bump on the ramp during Miami Swim Week. In an interview with Fox News, she said that she doubted herself after seeing girls who are probably 15 years younger than her but then channeled her overconfident character portrayed on WWE television.

"I had a few fittings, and I was there with all of these other girls who have amazing bodies," she said. "They’re probably 15 years younger than I am. … That’s when the doubt started creeping in. And then I was like, no, I’m not going to let my mind trick me into thinking that I can’t do this… [The day of] I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what am I doing?’ I had to snap out of it. I had to channel my inner Carmella, my WWE character, who is super … overconfident. I had to channel that energy and just be like, who cares? What do I have to lose?" [H/T Fox News]

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green said that her Tag Team with Sonya Deville wouldn't be affected after Carmella's return

Chelsea Green and Carmella were a tag team before the latter took time off for pregnancy. Since then, the former has partnered up with Sonya Deville, and they are the current Women's Tag Team Champions.

In an interview with Brandon Davis of Comicbook.com, Green said she is loyal to Deville and would not jeopardize her team even if Carmella returns.

"We're not looking. I don't have a wandering eye like some of these women and men in the tag division. I am a loyal person to a fault, and so is my girl Sonya, and there will be no wandering eyes."

Fans want to see the former SmackDown Women's Champion on the Stamford-based promotion's television soon. Only time will tell when she can return after her pregnancy.

