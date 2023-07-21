Chelsea Green on whether Carmella's WWE return would jeopardize her tag team with Sonya Deville

Chelsea Green recently addressed whether her tag team partnership with Sonya Deville could end when Carmella returns to WWE.

Deville and Green defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the July 17 episode of RAW to capture the Women's Tag Team Championship. Green previously joined forces with Carmella before the former SmackDown Women's Champion announced her pregnancy.

In an interview with Brandon Davis of Comicbook.com, Green denied suggestions that she could replace Deville with Carmella:

"We're not looking. I don't have a wandering eye like some of these women and men in the tag division. I am a loyal person to a fault, and so is my girl Sonya, and there will be no wandering eyes." [9:47 – 9:59]

Although Carmella and Green featured together on television, they never competed in a tag team match alongside each other. Carmella stopped appearing on WWE programming after the March 13 episode of RAW, two weeks before Green's alliance with Deville began.

Chelsea Green explains her WWE journey

In 2015, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville finished seventh and 11th, respectively, in the sixth season of the Tough Enough reality show. Green later worked for WWE between 2018 and 2021 before receiving her release.

The 32-year-old added that her return in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match was only the beginning of her latest WWE chapter:

"The funny thing is people think my story started at the Royal Rumble, but my story started in 2015 when I was not accepted onto Tough Enough and then when I was eliminated from Tough Enough, and then when I wasn't given a job immediately within the company, and then I was, so this bumpy road goes way, way back," Green said. [7:58 – 8:22]

Green's husband, Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder), spoke this week about possibly returning to WWE one day.

Have you enjoyed Chelsea Green's work since she returned to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

