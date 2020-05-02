Princess Of Staten Island qualifies

Carmella has sealed the final spot in this year's Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match after beating Mandy Rose on tonight's SmackDown.

The Princess Of Staten Island is a former MITB briefcase winner and had to thank Sonya Deville for the win tonight. During a crucial juncture in the match, The Pridefighter interrupted distracting her former best friend.

The momentary lapse in concentration from the Golden Goddess allowed Carmella to capitalize and she hit a superkick to pick up the win.

Carmella already knows what it's like to hold the Money In The Bank briefcase and she will be looking to climb the corporate ladder this time and secure the prize again.

The field is set for Money In The Bank 2020

With Carmella's win, the field has been set for the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match. From RAW it will be Asuka, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler while the Blue brand will be represented by Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans and The Princess Of Staten Island.

Carmella does have the advantage of being a former winner but this year's Money In The Bank PPV is set to be unique. The Superstars will be fighting it out inside the WWE Headquarters where they will start off from the ground floor and proceed to the rooftop where the briefcases will be suspended.