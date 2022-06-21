"It's not my fault"- Carmella hits back at critics after big victory on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Carmella reacted to her huge victory on last night's WWE RAW.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion punched her ticket to the Money in the Bank where she will face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship. Mella defeated Asuka, Liv Morgan, Asuka, and Becky Lynch in a Fatal Five-way match.

Speaking about the incident on RAW Talk, Carmella stressed that she does not get the respect she deserves from the WWE Universe:

"I won that match fair and square, so please tell me why they won't respect me. My resume speaks for itself. Money in the Bank winner, former Women's Tag Team champion, former SmackDown Women's champion. Yet the WWE Universe does not want to respect me. Why do you think that is?

The Staten Island Princess added that fans hate her because she is a "total package" before stating that she is going to take the title off Bianca Belair.

I'll tell you why that is. Look at me. It's not my fault that I'm hot. I will not apologize for being a total package. So if the fans won't give me the respect I deserve, I'm going to take it, just like I'm going to take the Raw Women's Championship from Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank, because Mella is Money."

Check out the complete edition of RAW Talk below:

Bianca Belair was originally supposed to face Rhea Ripley at WWE Money in the Bank

While Carmella may have set her sights on the RAW Women's Championship, The Staten Island Princess wasn't supposed to face Bianca at the company's upcoming premium live event.

The original bout for Money in the Bank was between Bianca and Rhea Ripley after following the latter's victory in a fatal four-way match two weeks ago. However, Ripley was pulled out of the match after failing to clear medical tests.

The announcement was made by Bianca Belair during the latest episode of RAW. The EST of WWE also announced a Fatal Five-way match between top female wrestlers from the red bran, which was won by Carmella.

Money in the Bank event holds a special place in Carmella's heart as she kickstarted her journey to become the SmackDown Women's Champion after winning the 1st ever women's Money In The Bank ladder match. While she may not be a part of this year's ladder match, she has a chance to win the top prize nonetheless.

