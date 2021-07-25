'I am very proud of that match' - Carmella on fighting at WWE Headquarters for Money In The Bank [Exclusive]

Former Miss Money In The Bank Carmella was interviewed by Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino. She spoke on various topics, one of which is about the unique style of the Money In The Bank ladder match that WWE produced last year.

She spoke about the insane filming schedule of the match and how WWE tries its best to give the fans the best possible experience.

"It was just insane. It was just crazy. I mean watching it at home, I think I am very proud of that match. To be able to come together during the craziness of the pandemic and to know in WWE, no matter what, we always push through. We're always doing what we can to make sure we give the fans the best possible experience." , Carmella said.

She went on to state how good it is to switch things up sometimes and how cool it is to be a part of the cinematic vibe.

"And you know it was different and I think different is good sometimes. It's good to switch things up. It's good to try new things. And that's what we did with the ladder match and it was entertaining to watch. It was just really cool. Probably not gonna be another one, at least anytime soon.

So who knows when's the next time something like that will happen, as far as the fight through the headquarters goes. Asuka's jumping off balcony, I put Dana Brooke's head through a picture. It was just really, really cool. That's just WWE. Its just cool to see the cinematic vibe that they put out there and its really cool to be a part of it."

Carmella also reacted to her absence in Money In The Bank 2021

Carmella stated that Money In The Bank is her favorite pay-per-view of the year. She was part of three Money In The Bank ladder matches and a championship match against Asuka on pay-per-view. She was the first woman to win the Money In The Bank ladder match in WWE history.

Carmella was set to be a part of the ladder match in 2021 but a late injury to Bayley saw her featured in a SmackDown Women's Championship match with Bianca Belair on SmackDown before the pay-per-view.

