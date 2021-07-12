Who were the winners of the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2020?

WWE is set to present their next Pay-Per-View, Money in the Bank, on July 18, 2021. The event will air live from the Dickies Arena in Texas and will be a special one, as fans will be a part of the affair. Apart from the exciting ladder matches, the PPV will also feature a star-studded Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Edge.

WWE cleverly pushed the Money in the Bank PPV a month back to ensure that fans were present for the event, having Hell in a Cell take place in June instead.

Things weren't this easy for WWE last year, with the wrestling behemoth being forced to produce shows from the performance center due to the pandemic. They say desperate times call for desperate measures, and one such measure was the Corporate Money in the Bank ladder match that headlined the Money in the Bank 2020 PPV.

The rules for the Corporate Money in the Bank ladder match were quite different from the usual bout, with all competitors starting from the base of WWE Headquarters, fighting their way to the top of the building, where the Money in the Bank briefcase was hanging.

Also, this was the first time that both the men's and the women's Money in the Bank ladder matches happened simultaneously. From AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan feeling the wrath of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to food fights, the cinematic bout was one of the most entertaining matches of the pandemic era.

Who won the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2020?

The fun-filled bout saw Asuka winning the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase. On the RAW that followed the PPV, it was revealed the match was contested for the RAW Women's Championship, given that then-champion Becky Lynch had to relinquish the title due to her pregnancy.

The men's side saw Otis winning the Money in the Bank briefcase, though the nature of the win left many questioning whether it was a botch. Otis was never able to cash in, losing the Money in the Bank briefcase to The Miz at last year's Hell in a Cell PPV.

The Miz was Mr. Money in the Bank for a few months before he cashed in on WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to win the WWE Championship earlier this year.

With only a week left for the Money in the Bank PPV, who do you predict to walk out of the PPV as your Mr. and Ms. Money in the Bank?

Be sure to drop your picks in the comments box!

