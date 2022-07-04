"We were in Vegas babyyyy" - Carmella responds to fan tweet about her Money In The Bank attire

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella recently took to social media to respond to a fan who compared her to a peacock.

Carmella became the number one contender for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Title after winning a five-way match. Mella faced Belair at Money in the Bank after Rhea Ripley was pulled due to injury. However, the self-proclaimed Most Beautiful Woman in WWE was unsuccessful in her pursuit of The EST's title. Following the match, she launched a vicious attack on the champion and laid her out.

At the Money in the Bank show, Carmella made her entrance in some interesting attire, piled high with feathers in the style of a showgirl. This prompted a fan to reach out with their opinion on Twitter, telling Mella that they liked her attire, but it made her look like a peacock.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion responded that it was inspired by stereotypical showgirl attire, given that the event was in Las Vegas.

"It was giving showgirl!! Hellooooo!! We were in vegas babyyyyy," she wrote.

You can check out her tweet below:

What was the reaction to Carmella's tweet?

Wrestling fans across the board also took to the platform to respond to The Most Beautiful Woman in WWE's tweet.

One fan compared the former SmackDown Women's Champion's attire to a combination of a showgirl and a Victoria's Secret model. She claimed that it was "FANTASTIC."

Another fan claimed that Mella "rocked" in her look.

One fan posted a photo to make fun of the former champion for losing, stating that Belair owns her.

Another fan told the former SmackDown Women's Champion that "Mella is money."

It will be interesting to see what is in store for Mella and how the company will book her in the near future. You can read more about The Most Beautiful Woman in WWE her by clicking right here.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far