Carmella to return on tonight's WWE RAW

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Carmella is set to return to WWE TV on tonight's Monday Night RAW.

The Princess of Staten Island left her televised duties shortly after WrestleMania 38 to marry her real-life partner and fellow WWE employee, Corey Graves. The two have a reality TV show called Corey & Carmella which follows their lives and airs on WWE's YouTube channel.

Before her wedding-related hiatus, Carmella reigned as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Queen Zelina, however, the two were dethroned at WrestleMania 38 by the now-absent team of Sasha Banks and Naomi.

Now, though, the self-proclaimed Most Beautiful Woman in All of WWE seems to be making her return to the company's television. As per Fightful Select, the former SmackDown Women's Champion will apparently be making her return on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW.

It is not yet confirmed what her role on the show will be, only that she is booked to appear. Mella's former tag team champion partner Queen Zelina has also teased a possible return on tonight's show.

Carmella's last appearance on WWE TV

The Princess of Staten Island last appeared for Vince McMahon's company on April 26th. Mella and Queen Zelina interfered in a RAW Women's Championship match on behalf of Sonya Deville.

They failed to help Deville defeat Bianca Belair, and the former WWE official slapped them both in the face when they got backstage. The former Money In The Bank winner has not competed in the ring since WrestleMania 38.

Mella did, however, make a brief, one-off appearance on RAW on May 16th, but did little of note in that time.

It will be interesting to see how WWE re-introduces the former SmackDown Women's Champion to TV. You can read more about The Princess of Staten Island by clicking right here.

