Carmella reveals 3 things that Sasha Banks can't do

Shortly after winning the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship for the first time ever at Hell In A Cell, Sasha Banks gave a quick interview. Banks named a bunch of women on the Blue brand who could possibly challenge her for the title in the near future. The Boss missed one name, though, and that was former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella.

Carmella was reminded about the same by a fan on Twitter, and she had a lot to say in response. She stated three things that Banks can't do and then added that Banks doesn't mention her because The Boss doesn't want to give her the attention that she deserves.

We all know why..



🔹She can’t beat Asuka

🔹She can’t successfully defend a title against Charlotte

🔹She can’t TOUCH me on the mic



She keeps my name out of her mouth because she doesn’t want to give me the recognition or attention I DESERVE. https://t.co/1mkY0t5oGn — Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) October 26, 2020

Carmella not happy with being dismissed by Sasha Banks

Carmella recently got a makeover on WWE SmackDown and is certainly a strong contender for the SmackDown Women's title somewhere down the line. It's interesting that Sasha Banks took the names of several women but didn't mention Carmella.

The names that Banks took were Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Zelina, and Billie Kay. It won't be long before one of SmackDown's top female stars step up and challenge Sasha Banks for her title.